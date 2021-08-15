BROOKS, Donald Bradley "Brooksie"



Passed away on February 13, 2021, at Emory Saint Josephs Hospital where, after a strong fight, he succumbed to COVID 19. Don took his last breath while his wife, Leigh, held his hand.



"Brooksie" was born on August 19, 1942 and raised by his parents Richard and Jeanne Brooks in Greensboro, NC. Don was a devoted husband to his wife, Leigh, a loving father to his four children: Bradley (Amy), Betsey, Hannah-Leigh, and Haley; four grandchildren: Matthew and Karin, Hayden and Brooks: and one great-granddaughter, Violetta. Don was also a beloved uncle, brother-in-law, trusted friend and mentor to many people of all ages. He especially enjoyed mentoring young people interested in pursuing a career in real estate or law. With a genuine smile, Don was always ready and gracious to help anyone who asked for his assistance. Brooksie had a great affection for Duke, his beloved English Cream golden retriever; they could often be found walking in Birmingham Park.



In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his late wife Mary Wallace Brooks, his sister Janet Sheffield, and his nephew Parker Jackson.



Don graduated from Duke University in 1965 with a BA Degree in Finance & Accounting and Duke University School of Law in 1968 with a JD Degree. While attending Duke Law School, Don was the Public Address Announcer for Duke Basketball games.



Following graduation from Law School, Don began his career with Price Waterhouse, and then went on to pursue a long and successful career in commercial real estate. As General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer at Peachtree Corners, Inc. he played a key role in developing a portion of the 1800-acre master planned community. At Landmarks Group, where he was President and Chief Operating Officer, he oversaw the development of the well known "King and Queen Towers" in Sandy Springs, GA. Don was also active in several other businesses, including Beacon Properties Corp, The Macauley Companies, and Synergy Resolution Services and established Don Brooks Real Estate, a commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm. At the time of his death, Don had been named Chief Operating Officer for The Atlantic Companies.



After he "retired" in 1986 Don took up vintage car racing and then Sports Car of America car racing. His passion for cars led him to start Team Atlanta Motorsports (TAM) which prepared race cars for competition in the Historic and Vintage Sports Car Racing series, Sports Car Club of America (Regional and National Competitions) and the Hooters Cup Formula II Series. TAM also provided bi-coastal motor coach based hospitality for NASCAR and Indy Car race teams.



Don was involved with many organizations and Boards: Alpharetta Men's Bible Study (The Knuckleheads), Atlanta Business Roundtable, Catholic Health East (Investment Committee Chairperson), Conquer Paralysis Now (Treasurer and Board Member), Duke University School of Law (Board of Visitors Life Member), Emory Healthcare Inc. (Board Member), Emory/Saint Josephs's Inc. (Board Member and Vice-Chairperson), Emory University (Emory Ambassador), Leadership Atlanta (Class of 1984), Legacy Lacrosse Inc (Treasurer & Board Member), Meet At (Board Member), North Point Community Church, Saint Joseph's Health System Inc. (Finance Committee Chairperson, Board Chairperson, Lifetime Honorary Board Member).



Professional Affiliations included: American Bar Association, American Institute of CPA's, Sports Car Club of America, Georgia Bar Association, Georgia Real Estate Broker, Urban Land Institute.



A Celebration of a Wonderful Life will be held at 3:00 PM on August 19, 2021 at Buckhead Church 3336 Peachtree Road. A reception will follow at Capital City Club 53 W Brookhaven Dr NE. Business casual attire.



You may join the family in remembering Don with a contribution to any of the following organizations that were so important to him: Don Brooks Memorial Scholarship @ DRIVEN NeuroRecovery Center; Mercy Care Atlanta; Right From the Heart Ministries.



