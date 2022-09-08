BROADWELL, James W. "Jimmy"



James (Jimmy) W. Broadwell 81, of Cumming, Georgia passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. Jimmy was born September 12, 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of John William Broadwell and Viola Christopher Broadwell. Jimmy grew up in Alpharetta, Georgia and graduated from Milton High School. Jimmy went to work for the Fulton County Marshal's on June 6, 1966 and retired as Captain on March 29, 1996. Along with his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by his beloved son, Steven; brother, John (Ann); and his sister, Sherry. He is survived by his wife, Gale; son, Joey of Pinson, Alabama; son, Michael of Douglasville, Georgia; step-daughter, Carla (Bob) of Birmingham, Alabama; granddaughter, Marissa (Brittany) of Douglasville, Georgia; great-granddaughter, Aubri; and several nieces and nephews. Jimmy loved his family, his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his friends, the Georgia Bulldogs and NASCAR. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will have a private interment at a later date.



