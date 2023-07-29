BRESS, Lawrence



Mr. Lawrence "Larry" Brian Bress, age 74, of Bremen, Georgia, died July 26, 2023. Larry was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1948, to George and Dorothy (Austern) Bress. He was a retired Sales Manager for CACO Window Fashions. A graduate of Druid Hills High School, Larry received his bachelor's degree from Georgia State University where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. Larry was also a United States Army Reserves veteran. Larry loved animals, Atlanta Braves baseball and all things Auburn University. Larry possessed a dry sense of humor, and enjoyed teasing and making a joke whenever the opportunity arose. Preceded in death by his wife, Terri; parents, George and Dorothy; sister, Mona Alpert; and the many cats he loved and cared for over the years. Survived by his daughter, Jacqueline; sisters: Susan Withers, Elizabeth Durkee, Karen Durkee; brother, Kenneth Alpert; and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Yad Vashem or the ASPCA. Special thanks to the ICU staff at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center (Roswell, GA) and Gateway Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center Memory Care Unit (Pinellas Park, FL) for their outstanding care. Also, Larry's daughter, Jacqueline, would like to thank her Aunts Bethy and Karen, for their love and support, and her Uncle Ken for his kindness during this difficult time. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care of Atlanta is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com.



