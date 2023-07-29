Bress, Lawrence

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

BRESS, Lawrence

Mr. Lawrence "Larry" Brian Bress, age 74, of Bremen, Georgia, died July 26, 2023. Larry was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1948, to George and Dorothy (Austern) Bress. He was a retired Sales Manager for CACO Window Fashions. A graduate of Druid Hills High School, Larry received his bachelor's degree from Georgia State University where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. Larry was also a United States Army Reserves veteran. Larry loved animals, Atlanta Braves baseball and all things Auburn University. Larry possessed a dry sense of humor, and enjoyed teasing and making a joke whenever the opportunity arose. Preceded in death by his wife, Terri; parents, George and Dorothy; sister, Mona Alpert; and the many cats he loved and cared for over the years. Survived by his daughter, Jacqueline; sisters: Susan Withers, Elizabeth Durkee, Karen Durkee; brother, Kenneth Alpert; and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Yad Vashem or the ASPCA. Special thanks to the ICU staff at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center (Roswell, GA) and Gateway Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center Memory Care Unit (Pinellas Park, FL) for their outstanding care. Also, Larry's daughter, Jacqueline, would like to thank her Aunts Bethy and Karen, for their love and support, and her Uncle Ken for his kindness during this difficult time. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care of Atlanta is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Judge schedules hearing on Trump’s motion to disqualify DA Willis
8h ago

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

SBA leader highlights partnership with Black Greek organizations
9h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Cops: Victim survives suspected murder-suicide attempt in SW Atlanta
8h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Cops: Victim survives suspected murder-suicide attempt in SW Atlanta
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves announce precautions against heat for current homestand
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Espinoza, Manuel
Miske, Suzanne
Mack, Valerie
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
14h ago
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top