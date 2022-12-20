BRAZEAL, Mary



Mary Frances Gilreath Brazeal, age 87, of Johns Creek, Georgia formerly of Morrow, Georgia passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born on January 23, 1935 in Walton County, Georgia and was the youngest of six children born to Myrte Gilreath and Josie Palmer Gilreath.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jerry Brazeal; her mother; her father; and five siblings. Mary is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Ken) Harkness of McDonough, Susan Cook of Alpharetta; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Joe) Green of Peachtree City, Kevin (Brianne) Cook of Cumming, Rebekah Harkness of McDonough, and Collin (Alex) Cook of Chamblee; and one great granddaughter, Emmy Green; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Mary's family extends a sincere heartfelt "thank you" to the staff at Johns Creek Senior Living Care for the care and support they provided to Mary and Jerry over the last eight years.



Visitation for the family will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, 6362 South Lee Street, Morrow, Georgia. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Thomas Scroggs with Pastor Michelle Strall officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to Morrow First United Methodist Church-General Fund in the name of Mary Brazeal, and sent to the church at 5985 Jonesboro Road, Morrow, GA 30260.



Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828.



