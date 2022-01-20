Braswell, Lurene

BRASWELL (STEPHESON), Lurene



May 4, 1929 to Dec 28, 2021



Lurene Stephenson Braswell, age 92 of Winter Park, FL. Survived by her daughter, Linda Braswell Bailey, son-in-law, Michael K. Bailey, Winter Park; her granddaughter, Julia Anne Hendrickson (husband, Daniel Edward Hendrickson) and great-grandchildren Blake and Bailey Hendrickson, Tampa; and her grandson, David Allen Bailey (wife Samantha Houghton Bailey), Orlando.



Survived by her son, Donald Gibson Braswell, Jr. (wife Pamela Braswell), Pompano Beach, FL; her two grandsons, Christopher D. Braswell (wife Christina Braswell), great-granddaughter, Illiana Braswell, Clyde, NC; and Gregory A. Braswell (wife Jessica Braswell), great-granddaughter, Cameron Braswell, Deerfield Beach, FL.



Survived by her sister, Laura Stephenson Wells (husband Dr. Roy D. Wells), Birmingham, AL.; nieces, Megan Wells Agopian and Julianna Wells; and preceded in death by her nephew, Kendrick Wells.



