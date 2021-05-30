BRAND, A. Lee



Lee Brand of St. Simons, Georgia and formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on May 22nd. Lee was born on April 6, 1937, to Lee and Winona Brand. He grew up in Cobb County and attended Campbell High School. He graduated from Georgia Tech in Industrial Management, and he also held Bachelors' and Masters' degrees in Law. Lee spent the majority of his career with the US Department of Commerce, first in planning the development of urban communities throughout the Southeast, and later, in programming and managing IT data for the Economic Development Administration.



In Atlanta, Lee was an elder at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, and he was an avid volunteer with the youth group there, often accompanying them on mission trips and acting as a mentor and advisor. Throughout his life, he was passionate about his hobbies of hunting, fishing, and photography. He loved horses and being outdoors. After his retirement, Lee enjoyed living in Jasper, GA, where he was a member of the Pickens County Sportsman Club and a guardian ad litem for at-risk children through CASA. He and Janella later moved to St. Simons Island, GA, where he was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church.



Lee is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janella Sammons Brand of St. Simons Island; and his daughter, Jennifer Brand Gruber and son-in-law Alan Gruber of Fort Myers, FL. A memorial service will be planned in Atlanta for family and friends later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations earmarked to "Lee Brand – Youth Fund", to Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 76051, Sandy Springs, GA 30358. All donations will be used for the Youth program, in Lee's honor. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com.

