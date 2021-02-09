X

Bradford, Randy

BRADFORD, SR., Randy J.

Mr. Randy J. Bradford Sr., age 69, of Douglasville, GA passed Jan. 27, 2021. Viewing Tues. Feb. 9, 2021 from 3-7 PM, with Masonic Rites at 6 PM. Interment Wed. Feb. 10, 2021 at 11 AM at GA National Cemetery, 2025 Mount Carmel Church Lane, Canton, GA 30114. Final arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

