BRADEN, Lance



Lance Miller Braden died April 24, 2021 following a long battle with cancer. He was a resident of Dogwood Forest Assisted Living in Acworth at the time of his death.



Lance was born in Savannah, Georgia October 6, 1951, the son of Lindsey and Kathryn Braden. His family moved to Atlanta a couple years later where he attended E. Rivers Elementary School and Northside High School, graduating in the Class of 1969. He attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity and served two terms as president of the ETA chapter.



Lance married his high school sweetheart, the former Julie Hancock, and the newlyweds spent their honeymoon on a transatlantic trip to England aboard the QE2. Lance and Julie lived in Marlow, outside London, while he began his career in sales working with the Wilkinson Sword company.



After the couple returned to Atlanta Lance focused his career on the printing industry and rose to the position of U.S. Sales Director for the world's largest printing company, Thomas de la Rue. He subsequently represented a variety of printing firms in the U.S. and Canada.



One of the highlights of Lance's life was his years involved in the Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Life Scout and from which he attributed much of his personal values, values which over the years endeared him to his many friends. One of his favorite memories was attending the Scout Jamboree in Texas in his early teens. The road trip with his Scout Master and fellow troop members was the inspiration for a love of travel that took him back to England and Europe on numerous occasions.



Lance was deeply committed to family and friends and was sustained over the years of his illness by the support of those who had come to love and appreciate his commitment to the values of compassion that he demonstrated throughout his life. Following the death of his father Lance devoted much of his time to his mother, taking her with him on numerous business trips and in her latter years on a last trip to Europe.



Always deeply committed to those he loved Lance cherished his last decade for the relationship he had with Alice Chancellor prior to her death. Among his many friends from high school days, Scott Sloan provided extraordinary support in Lance's final months while Julie Hancock Jones and Renee Hutchinson and her son, Adam, were "like family" to the end.



Lance was an avid reader, great conversationalist, devoted son, brother and friend, loved life and travel, and always marveled at the beauty of flowers, something that began in his teenage years working as a florist delivery boy.



He is survived by his brother, Larry, of Acworth, Georgia, nephew Jonathan Braden of Hernando Beach, Florida, niece Katie Robertson of Columbia, South Carolina, two great-nephews, two great-nieces and dedicated, supporting friends too many to name.



He was a member of Northside Methodist Church in Atlanta where a memorial service will be held Thursday, May 6th. at 11:00 AM. As requested, his ashes will be spread over his parents' graves in Salmon Cemetery, Floyd County, Georgia, and in the cemetery of the Methodist church in Marlow, England. Condolences can be left at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.



