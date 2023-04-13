X

Bouis, Harold

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BOUIS, Harold Ashton

Harold Ashton Bouis was a special soul who passed peacefully from this world at home on April 5, 2023, with family by his side. He lived with integrity and love, always with high expectations for his friends and family who loved him dearly, and he navigated life with determination. He had a love of nature and worked tirelessly on making his home and the forest land around it rich, verdant, and beautiful, and he continually made accommodations for birds in the landscape. He was a great cook and loved good food.

Born in Shreveport, LA, he lived his first two years in Natchitoches before his family moved to Shreveport. He attended Huntington High School and graduated from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA with a Bachelor's degree in Interior Design. He worked in Houston before moving to Atlanta to continue working in interior design and architecture. He changed careers twice, working in healthcare at St. Joseph's Hospital for several years before going into legal work at Sutherland Asbill & Brennan as a paralegal. He was greatly appreciated and recognized as he finished his career as a senior paralegal in the restaurant business, working for Arby's corporate office and later for Inspire Brands that owns Arby's and other restaurant chains.

He is survived by his husband, Timothy William Cape; his mother, Sarah Place Bouis; brother, Brian Kevin Bouis; sister, Karen Bouis Meadows; and niece, Madison Kaitlyn Meadows. He was preceded in death by his father, Ashton Edward Bouis, Jr. He will always be remembered as the sweet spirit that he is.

A Celebration of Life for Harold will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Central UCC Church at 2676 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta, GA.

