BOSTIC, II, Harris Clemon



Mr. Harris Clemon Bostic, II, age 58, passed away on March 6, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Attorney Harris and Joyce Bostic, and his brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his husband, Thomas Fortin; a sister, Joi; a brother, Anthony; and nephews, Kenneth and Treston. His life will be celebrated in grand fashion on his date of birth, March 18.