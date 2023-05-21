BOND, Carolyn



Carolyn Jean Bond known by most as Jean was born April 12, 1940, in Cedartown, GA and raised in Rome, GA.



Her parents were Coriene and Weldon Couch. She also has a brother Ed Couch of Rome, GA. Jean married her love, Cary Bond, the day after she graduated from the Piedmont School of Nursing with her Registered Nurse degree (RN). She and Cary were married on June 9, 1961. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary on June 9, 2022. They proudly have two children, Staci Bond and Cary Bond, Jr. Additionally, she was very proud of two fantastic grandsons, Cody and Chase Bond. "Granny" as she was fondly called, loved them dearly and knew they hung the moon and the stars. The other important ladies in her life are Shannon Bond and Karen Gudger.



Jean loved family, friends, travel, good food, her plants and working in her yard. She was a certified barbecue judge and a member of the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS).



Jean spent many years of her life serving others as a nurse in the Atlanta area and loved her patients.



The family will be having a private graveside service and plans a later Celebration of Jean's Life. In lieu of flowers, we would like donations to be made in her honor to any of the following: Emory Winship Cancer Institute); American Cancer Society; GO2.org (specific to help with lung cancer).

