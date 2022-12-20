BOLTON, William "Bill" Sidney



Dr. William "Bill" Sidney Bolton, age 81, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Bill was born June 4, 1941, to the late John and Amanda Bolton. The youngest of three brothers, Bill grew up in Waynesboro, Georgia. In high school, he loved playing football, and one of his proudest memories was being part of the Waynesboro High "Purple Hurricanes" state champion team in 1957, which was coached by the legendary Pooley Hubert.



Bill attended the University of Georgia for three years and then transferred to Emory University to attend dental school, where he graduated in 1966 as a Doctor of Dental Surgery. After graduating, he served two years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a naval dentist with the rank of lieutenant. In 1968, Bill moved to the Chamblee-Dunwoody area of Atlanta, where he opened a private dental practice and worked until his retirement.



Bill was an enthusiastic lifelong Georgia Bulldogs fan. He loved the outdoors, and in his younger days he enjoyed riding horses. As an avid hunter, he enjoyed deer hunting, especially with his son at the hunting cabin they owned together.



A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Bill loved spending time with his family. His family could always depend on him for love, help, support, and guidance. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Bob Bolton.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cheri Bolton of Sandy Springs, Georgia; his son, David (Carol) Bolton of Suwanee, Georgia; his daughter, Julia Bolton of North Augusta, South Carolina; his grandsons, Christopher and John Bolton of Suwanee, Georgia; his granddaughter, Juliana Bolton of North Augusta, South Carolina; his brother, John Bolton (Virginia) of Sanford, North Carolina; and several nephews and nieces.



A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Burke Memorial Gardens in Waynesboro, Georgia, with Reverend Frank Garner officiating.



DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia 30830 (706-554-3531). Condolences may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.

