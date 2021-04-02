BLUMING, Phyllis



Phyllis Corenthal Bluming, 70, of Snellville, GA passed away on March 30, 2021. She was born on May 7, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Robert and Carol Corenthal. After graduating from New Rochelle High School, she earned her bachelor's degree in education from Ohio State, and her master's degree in human relations from Hebrew Union College. She taught elementary school in Zanesville, Ohio, and later worked as a synagogue youth group director, a Jewish educator, and a substitute teacher. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bluming was preceded in death by her sister, Amy Chase. Mrs. Bluming is survived by her husband Rabbi Ronald Bluming, her sister Nan Rubin, her children Heidi Bluming and Micah Bluming, her step-father Solon Liberman, and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered warmly as a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, cousin, friend, and educator. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center or the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

