BLONDHEIM, Herbert



Allan



Herbert Allan Blondheim, age 85, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023 at his home in Atlanta, Georgia after battling kidney cancer. Born July 21, 1937 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Henry and Louise Blondheim, Herb attended elementary and high school in Columbus and Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia.



In 1960, he received his BBA from the University of Georgia, where he was president of TEP fraternity. After working part time in his father's Boston Shoe Store in Columbus, Herb joined Rich's Department Store in Atlanta where he met his wife, Martha. Always joking, Herb would tell friends that they met at Rich's and, "If she doesn't work out, I can always take her back!" They've been married for 57 years and have two daughters, Jody (Fletcher) Roberts of Charlotte, NC, and Kathy Blondheim of Atlanta; grandchildren, Marshall and Ginny Roberts of Charlotte; brothers, Barry (Diane) Blondheim and Dickie (Joy) Blondheim of Montgomery, AL; and many close cousins, nieces and nephews.



After 35 years at Rich's, Herb retired as Divisional Vice President and Merchandise Manager of the Children's Division. He then accepted a position at Samara Brothers covering the Federated Department Stores account for the next decade. After ending his career, he had more time to enjoy family vacations, weekly tennis matches, UGA football, Braves games and most of all spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Herb always loved to share funny stories about his adventures while working as a summer camp counselor, time spent in the military, and college experiences. He never met a stranger and easily befriended people that he and Martha met on the trips they made to many different countries. "Happy memories do not fade and are a gift that cannot be lost."



A Graveside Service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA, at 3:00 PM, on May 7, 2023. Donations may be made to Joy to Life Cancer Foundation (joytolife.org) or a charity of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

