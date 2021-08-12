BLANCHARD, Bertha S.



Age 97 of Decatur, GA, passed away on August 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton E. Blanchard Sr., parents, Ellis and Cora Salter. Mrs. Blanchard is survived by a son, Clay Blanchard and daughter-in-law, Terri Blanchard of Lilburn, GA. She has 3 grandchildren: Austin Blanchard and wife Kelsey Blanchard and great-granddaughter, Olivia James of Cleveland, TN, Haley Blanchard and Cole Blanchard of Lilburn, GA. Sister, Clorea Farver of Roswell, GA. Mrs. Blanchard was born on August 4, 1924, in Jefferson, Alabama. She was a 1941 graduate of West Jefferson High School. She worked at the Atlanta Post Office Postal Data Center for 35 years and retired in 1986. Mrs. Blanchard attended University Heights United Methodist Church in Decatur, GA. She loved her church and was a very devoted member. She was active in the Scottish Rite Daughters of the Nile and faithfully volunteered at the Shrine Circus to help financially support children with medical needs. She loved God, and His love was shown through her and is treasured by her family and friends. Mrs. Blanchard was known to her grandchildren as "D" and they were blessed to have a close relationship with her. She was an avid gardener and faithful supporter of many charities. Bertha served her community well and volunteered for over 20 years at the Governor's Mansion. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and took trips to England, Ireland, Germany, and Spain. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be a private service celebrating her homecoming with Jesus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children c/o Donor Relations 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110, in memory of Bertha S. Blanchard.



