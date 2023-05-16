X

Blancato, Anna Lee

1 hour ago

BLANCATO, Anna Lee

Anna Lee Blancato, age 84, of Stone Mountain, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the sanctuary of Smyrna First Baptist Church, where she was employed as the Children's Minister before retiring. She is survived by her husband, Orlando Blancato; children, Nancy Blancato (Jones Hayden), Frank Blancato (Chelle), Lisa White (Brent); brother, William Fatzinger Jr. (Audrey); sisters, Joy Schiavinato, Jean Patout, Shirley Weatherford; grandchildren, Darcy Hayden, Josh Blancato, Elisa White, Blake Hayden, Sam Blancato, Townshend White and Ian White. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ellen and William Fatzinger Sr.; sister, Olive; and brothers, James and Robert Fatzinger. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements.

www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.

Anna Lee grew up in Tampa, FL. She graduated from the University of Tampa in 1962, and from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1992. Orlando and Anna Lee were married for 62 years. Together they had three children and seven grandchildren. Anna Lee spent her career serving as a children's minister.

Anna Lee Blancato was a woman who made a lasting impact on every single person she met. More than anything though, she was a woman who humbly and completely bowed her life before Jesus Christ, her precious Savior.




