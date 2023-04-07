BLAKELY, Dianne



Dianne Young Blakely, born June 21, 1950, after fiercely battling cancer, answered the call to dwell with her heavenly Father on March 30, 2023, at 2106. She obediently slipped into the Lord's embrace while surrounded by her family and left a legacy of love, compassion, and grace.



Mrs. Blakely was born in Augusta, Georgia, to Lewis and Fannie (Harris) Young where she was raised with her late, older brother, Jimmy Young, and younger sister, Dr. Deborah (Young) Makerson, and enjoyed growing up with a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and close friends. After graduating from T.W. Josey High School in 1968, Mrs. Blakely would attend Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, and go on to become one of the first Black graduates of the Medical College of Georgia's Dental Hygiene Program in 1973. Her love of dentistry and dental hygiene developed into a 47 year career as a dental hygienist, during which she oversaw the hygiene program at U.S. Fort Gordon, presented at the Thomas P. Hinman Dental Society, and developed a family of patients while working for Dr. H.L. Diversi in College Park, Georgia, for over thirty years.



On June 20, 1974, Dianne joined the love of her life, Michael J. Blakely, Sr., in holy matrimony amongst a score of witnesses at the Paine College Chapel in Augusta, Georgia. This June, she and Mr. Blakely would have been married for forty-nine years. During their marriage they traveled throughout the country and world, built meaningful, long-lasting friendships and raised two sons.



It was often said that Mrs. Blakely never met a stranger. She lit up the room and left a wonderful impression on those she met. Her compelling and kind nature created a sense of genuine peace and comfort for those who knew her. Whether you were a life-long friend, neighbor, patient, colleague, dignitary or the waiter at a restaurant, Mrs. Blakely treated you like family. Because she provided love and care to so many people, her loss will leave a chasm in our hearts that only her legacy can bridge.



Mrs. Blakely reminded us that she knew God and that God knew her. As a girl she joined Ross Grove Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia, where she began her spiritual journey. As a woman she built a life with God at its foundation, and as a mother she made certain her children knew God. Mrs. Blakely came to make her Church home at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, Georgia, where she regularly attended with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Paul's St. Agnes Circle, and befitting her love of gardening and horticulture, she was also a member of the St. Paul's Flower Guild.



Mrs. Blakely loved many people, but more than anything she loved her family. She leaves to mourn her passing: her husband Michael J. Blakely, Sr.; her two sons, Michael J. "M.J." Blakely, Jr. (Jennifer) and Christopher M. Blakely, M.D.; two grandchildren, Michael J. Blakely, III and Blythe C. Blakely; a sister, Dr. Deborah Makerson; and two sisters-in-law, Florine Evans, and Beverly Davis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends.



The family of Dianne Y. Blakely wishes to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation for all heartfelt expressions of sympathy and love during this time of bereavement. More personal acknowledgements will follow. For those who wish to send flowers, they may be delivered to Murray Brothers Funeral home located at 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. The family welcomes donations in memory of their beloved's cherished alma mater, Paine College, by giving to the Dianne Y. Blakely Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund or to the Winship Multiple Myeloma Fund. Dianne Y. Blakely Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund at Paine College: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=GC3HPZFCDD6M8



Winship Multiple Myeloma Fund: https://together.emory.edu/give/to/patient-care-and-community-health/winship-cancer-institute?q=multiple+myeloma



Checks identifying the scholarship fund in the memo line may be sent to:



Office of Institutional Advancement



Paine College



1235 Fifteenth Street



Augusta, GA 30901



