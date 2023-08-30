Bishop, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago
BISHOP, James W. "Jim"

James W. Bishop "Jim", age 89, passed away August 22, 2023 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Arlene Bourne Bishop. He is survived by his current wife, Summer Bishop; his three children, James F. (Michelle) Bishop, Diane (Preston) Chappell, Steven (Pam) Bishop; his four grandchildren, Emily (Diego) Castro, Nate (Yvonne) Bishop, Libby (Alex) Rhoades, and Lindsay Chappell; and three great-grandchildren. Jim, along with his two brothers and two sisters was raised by a minister and homemaker. Education was important for the family. He excelled at academics and went on to receive three college degrees including an MBA. Jim was a kind, thoughtful and generous man with a sarcastic wit. He was a successful business man having held executive positions with Kidde, US Lines, Hartz Mountain, Lanier, the City of Atlanta, and the Atlanta Police Department. He was a faithful member of Winters Chapel UMC for the past 40+ years. He was church leader and Mr. Fix-it for the church and preschool. He served in the US Navy Reserves and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 66, functioning as Finance Officer for 15+ years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, the Atlanta Braves and Falcons, UGA Football, dinner and dancing at the Post, and relaxing at his beach house. Jim will be remembered fondly as a person always willing to give you his time and effort. Someone with integrity and compassion and a love of life. He will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

