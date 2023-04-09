BESSHO, Laura



Laura Alice White Bessho passed away peacefully in the company of her two eldest children at King's Bridge Retirement Community in Atlanta on March 20, 2023. Laura was born in 1931 and raised in Andrews, NC, to the late Clarence White, and Maude Dalton White. In 1949, Laura married Jack Cabe and had two daughters. Remarried in 1955 to Louis Bessho, they had three children. The Bessho's raised all five children together as an Army family, traveling extensively across the US, Europe and Asia Minor, before settling in Decatur in 1970. Here Laura established roots in the community by joining Holy Trinity Parish, the Decatur YMCA and volunteering with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Atlanta Opera. Perhaps kindled by her time living in France, Laura continued to cultivate her love for fashion, haute cuisine and antiques, all in the company of friends while enjoying a long career in retail with Macys, Neiman-Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue. Laura is survived by her daughters, Teresa Cabe Williams of Decatur, Jackie Cabe Bryan of Greensboro, and Diane Bessho Graham of Howey in the Hills, FL; and sons, David Bessho of Atlanta and Marc Bessho of Golden, CO; six grandchildren, Laura Thompson Heath, Ashley Williams, Katherine Graham Silk, Alexander Graham, Nicholas Graham and Angela Bessho; great-grandchildren, Katie and Jack Heath, Andy and Willa Silk and Kennedy Graham. She taught us all good manners, gave us an appreciation for the bounties of life and bound us all together. She will be sorely missed and forever loved. Services will be held in the chapel of Holy Trinity Parish in Decatur on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, those who wish please consider a donation to Holy Trinity.

