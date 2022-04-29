Berry, Joseph

BERRY, Dr. Joseph Wilson



The family of Dr. Joseph W. Berry wishes to let his friends and acquaintances know of his death on April 26, 2022 in Athens, GA at Saint Mary's Hospice House.



Dr. Berry was born on July 31, 1941 to Ruth Russell Berry and Joseph W. (Bill) Berry in Atlanta, GA, both deceased.



Joe graduated from Georgia Tech and kept a low profile living in dawg country. He was a life-long learner, receiving a certificate in Spiritual Formation that he completed with his wife Mary at Columbia seminary. Later in the last years of his life, Joe went back to complete a certificate in Spiritual Direction, again at the seminary.



Joe was preceded in death by his son, Joseph W. Berry, III. Joe is survived by his loving wife of almost 58 years, Mary Baker Berry; his daughter, Heather B. Swank; his son-in-law, Chuck Swank; and his granddaughter, Joy Rose Swank, all of Athens, GA. He is also survived by his brother, R. Russell Berry and sister-in-law, Risse Berry; as well as his nieces, Rebecca Nixon (Jon), Rachel Brubaker (Jason); and grandnieces, Kendall, Katelyn, Kathryn, Kyra, Ashley, Sydney, Kyley; and one grandnephew, Caleb, all of Atlanta, GA.



Joe was known as a genuinely kind man who comforted his many parishioners in their times of need. Joe had a gift of pastoring that he displayed as he served solo pastorates beginning in Eatonton, GA at the Eatonton Presbyterian Church. He also served as pastor at the Morningside Presbyterian Church of Columbus, GA, as Associate Pastor at the Northwest Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, and part time at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church while at Columbia Theological Seminary working on his doctorate. After completing his doctoral degree, Joe was called to be the Associate Pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Athens, GA where he served almost 20 years. His gift of pastoral care was appreciated and was extended to the Northeast Georgia Presbytery when he served as Stated Clerk for 15 years after retiring from the pastorate. Also, during his retirement, Dr. Berry served as Parish Associate for the Central Presbyterian Church of Athens, GA.



Those who knew Joe well know that he had a strong will and a mind of his own. His gentleness belied that except for those who did know him well. He also loved deeply and told those he loved how much he loved them. He and Mary traveled widely and enjoyed many trips all over the world together. One of his proudest accomplishments was successfully climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa where he celebrated his 60th birthday.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 1, at 2:00 PM, at First Presbyterian Church of Athens.



Joe will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. The family wishes to thank Saint Mary's Hospice for the loving care they gave Joe.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Mary's Hospice, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604.



Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

