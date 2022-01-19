BERRY, Hilbert H. "Buck"



Born June 10, 1923 in Cabot, Arkansas to Roy Berry and Ollie Wooley Berry, died on December 25, 2016 in Cocoa, Florida at the age of 93 ½. He graduated in 1940 from Acworth High School in Acworth, Georgia. At the age of 17 he joined the U. S. Coast Guard. He served in the Asiatic – Pacific Area in WWll and the Philippine Liberation. He met his first wife, Helen Dedo in Alameda, California where she was a Navy Wave. The couple returned to live in Atlanta, Georgia where Buck worked and retired from the U.S. Penitentiary. Buck continued in the Coast Guard as a reservist and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. Buck was preceded in death by Helen Dedo Berry and his younger brother LeRoy Berry. He is survived by his older daughter Bonny Berry Wilder, her husband Glen Wilder and his younger daughter Doris Lorraine Berry as well as a nephew and 2 nieces.



Mr. Berry will be reinterred in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on Thursday, January 20th at 11:30 with Military Honors.

