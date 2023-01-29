BERRALL, Peter



Peter Berrall, age 85, of Covington, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lloyd and Julia Berrall; his first wife, Fay Berrall; brother, Jim Berrall. He is survived by his second wife, Rita Berrall; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Ricky Haynes, Sandra and Richard Ogden, Kelly Berrall; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Carrie Berrall; grandchildren, Casey Haynes, Chad and Gracie Haynes, Brian and Claire Ogden, Jasper Berrall, Levi Berrall; sister-in-law Jenny Berrall; several nieces. Mr. Berrall graduated from Montclair High School in 1955, Vermont Academy in 1956, and Colgate University in 1960. After graduating he went to work with Becton-Dickinson. During this time, he served in the US Army Reserves. After retiring, he went to Kennesaw State University earning his teaching degree. He coached little league sports, played golf, and tennis. He enjoyed painting, writing books, and all sports. A Celebration of Life is scheduled at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Rutledge United Methodist Church, 136 E. Main Street, Rutledge, Georgia. Following the service, a gathering will be held at Jennifer and Ricky Haynes. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

