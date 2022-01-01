Berlin, Ronald

BERLIN, Dr., Ronald Jay



Dr. Ronald Jay Berlin, age 72, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away of an extended illness on December 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ron was born in Merrick, New York to Melvin and Shirley Berlin on December 11, 1949. He went to high school at Sanford H. Calhoun in Merrick and graduated in 1967. He went on to earn a degree in Psychology from Colgate University and then earned a Ph.D. in Psychology from Syracuse University. He worked as a family practice Psychologist in Atlanta for 25 years. He enjoyed participating in disability advocacy work, traveling, and playing power wheelchair soccer for the Shepherd Strikers. He was also involved with the National MS Society and a long time member of The Temple in Atlanta. He is survived by his daughters Arielle McKee and Melanie Berlin of Atlanta, stepson Patrick Grossa of Lake Worth, Florida, his sister Caryl Raudt of Ponte Vedra, Florida, and his four grandchildren. Due to the Covid resurgence, a private funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Sunday, January 2, 2022 with Rabbi Samuel Kaye of The Temple officiating. Memorial donations may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Ron's name. The funeral will be livestreamed. Please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for the Zoom link and to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Home, 770-451-4999.

