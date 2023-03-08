X
Bellah, Fay

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BELLAH (GARRETT), Fay Emogene

Fay Emogene (Garrett) Bellah, age 101, of Stockbridge, Georgia passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Fay was born January 4, 1922 to the late Bessie and Gordon Garrett in Memphis, Tennessee.

She completed a Bachelor's Degree from Georgia State and worked as an accountant for Colonial Stores. She retired after 50 years of service. She was the wife of Mr. Elliot Gordon Zachary Bellah, with whom she owned the very first private airport in Georgia history - Bellah Field. Fay was a pilot who flew the airplane she and her husband owned. She was also a musician and played guitar for the United Service Organizations. Fay loved to travel and dance. She lived a full life and will be sorely missed by her surviving family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Bessie and Gordon Garrett, Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Elliot Gordon Zachary Bellah; and two brothers, Hugh Durrell Garrett and Gordon Ellis Garrett. She is survived by her great-nephew, Hugh Garrett; and three great-nieces, Deidra Garrett, Sara Garrett, and Laura Beth Garrett.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. A celebration of her life will follow at 12:00 PM in Ward's Chapel. Services will conclude with a graveside committal at 2:00 PM at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fay's memory may be made to World War II Flight Training Museum and 63rd AAF Flying Training Detachment, P. O. Box 2770 Douglas, Georgia 31534.

Funeral Home Information

Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel

376 Fairview Road

Stockbridge, GA

30281

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/stockbridge-ga/horis-a-ward-fairview-chapel/7128?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

