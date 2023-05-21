BELL, Wesley Gardner



Wesley Gardner Bell was born March 26, 1967, and died peacefully May 17, 2023, reassured knowing God has a special plan for him. Those are the words of his mother, Nancy A. Bell who was at his bedside.



Whatever that plan may be, this charming, caring man was a true Southern gentleman who knew no strangers in his short life. "Everyone who met him wanted to be around him," noted his longtime best pal, Candler Crimm of Atlanta who traveled north to share Wesley's final days. While he was a very loyal friend his family meant everything to him. He cherished his parents, aunts uncles, and cousins.



A consummate sports enthusiast, Wesley was a devoted Atlanta Braves and Falcons fan. Those who knew him well would never think to bother him on a fall Sunday afternoon during the season.



He also loved to cook and eat and was especially fond of sushi. However, he found northwest Ohio cuisine way too mild for his Cajun-seasoned tongue on his frequent trips and times living here. Wesley primarily called Georgia and Louisiana home.



Wesley graduated from Riverwood High School, Atlanta, in 1985 and attended the University of Tampa. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, Louisiana where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He followed in his father's footsteps and became a top salesman in the jewelry industry.



Sharing fond remembrances and precious memories are his mother, Nancy A. Bell; his aunts, Sally A. Spitler (John), and Candace A. Sturtz (Robert); uncles, Richard Bell, Atlanta, Daryl Bell, Edgewood, Florida, and Donald Simmons, Perrysburg; several cousins, and his many friends from Atlanta, Georgia and several fraternity brothers from Louisiana who chartered a jet to attend the funeral service.



He was preceded in death by his special friend, Allison Russell; his father, Edgar R. Bell; aunt, Patricia Simmons; aunts and uncles, Barbara A. and Michael Hartman, and Monie Catherine and Curtis Jones; grandparents, Helen and Edwin Artz of Perrysburg, and Mabel and Loy Bell of Atlanta.



Friends and family will be received on Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 3 to 7 PM, at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where funeral services will be held Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

