Belcher, Harvey Leon

Obituaries
13 hours ago

BELCHER, Harvey Leon "Sonny"

Mr. Harvey Leon Belcher (Sonny) of Covington, GA entered eternal rest on February 14, 2023. Home-Going Service will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Paul A.M.E Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Rd., Covington, GA 30016, Reverend Dr. Lewis E. Logan II, Pastor, Eulogist. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 12:00 Noon until 7:00 P.M. He leaves to cherish his memories; a loving devoted wife, Mrs. Alice Belcher; one son, Mr. Quincy Belcher; and a host of other family and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence".

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street SW

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

