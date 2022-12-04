ajc logo
Beazley, Mary

BEAZLEY (WILSON) , Mary

Mary Wilson Beazley, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home Sunday, November 27, 2022. Born November 8, 1929 in Athens, Georgia, she was the daughter of Myrtice Bowers Wilson and James Hunter Wilson. Mary graduated from Alexander Stephens Institute in Crawfordville and after attending 4 quarters at Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, she married the love of her life Herschel Beazley on July 12, 1947. They remained married for 51 years, until his death November 28, 1998. Mary's extraordinary 46 year career in government at the state and federal level began in 1959, after the family moved to Atlanta. She served in eight administrations- two lieutenant governors and four governors, and one U.S. Senator from Georgia. The pinnacle of her career was working in Washington, D.C., in the executive office of the 39th U.S. President. In retirement, Mary had a remarkable record of activity, most notably 28 consecutive years of service as a Carter Center volunteer, as well as participating in Concerto Group Atlanta Symphony Associates and her church. In addition to all the activities, Mary always enjoyed the most, her time with family and working in her yard. She is survived by her son, Herschel Beazley; grandsons, Wilson Beazley and Elliott Beazley; daughter-in-law, Melanie Beazley; niece, Sandra Wilson King; as well as cousins and lifelong friends. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Wilson Beazley and a brother, James Hunter Wilson Jr. A memorial service will be held in January.




