Beach, Robert

Robert G. Beach (82) died suddenly on May 11, 2021 at his home. He was born to the late H. Grady and Ruby Moretz Beach of North Carolina. Brother of the late James (Peggy) Beach. Bobby, as he was affectionately known to family, enlisted in the Air Force after graduation from Watauga H.S. returning to complete his degree in Science at ASU-Boone. His passion for chemistry led him to continue his education at North Carolina State. He maintained a lifelong connection to his parent's Homestead, faithfully caretaking and enjoying the solitude it provides. Bob Beach began a 50-year career at Zep, Inc. in 1970. He was a formulation scientist at Zep's Research & Development laboratory. His work involved developing new products which over the years included many top selling products. Among the types, heavy-duty hand cleaners, degreasers, automotive and car wash products and more. Brands of heavy-duty hand cleaners he developed include Cherry Bomb, Reach, TKO and Shell Shock, products still in the marketplace today. He was not only dedicated to his work, but he genuinely enjoyed his work, continuing to do so until his passing. He was loved by his colleagues and those with whom he worked. He was well respected in the industry and was known for his wealth of knowledge and experience. His technical expertise was sought by many including his supervisors. He is a true Zep legend and will be missed immensely. Bob is survived by family and friends. A memorial service is being planned for June. Final interment will be in Mount Lawn Memorial Park , Boone, NC. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467



