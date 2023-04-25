X

Baylinson, Janice

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BAYLINSON, Janice Kohl

Janice Kohl Baylinson, 91, beloved wife of Rabbi David A. Baylinson, passed away on April 23, 2023. The only child of Emily and Sidney Kohl, Janice was born in 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and her master's in education from Auburn University in Montgomery, Janice had a passion for teaching children. Choosing to work with children in underserved communities, her creativity, enthusiasm, and determination taught them how to read and gave them confidence to pursue their dreams. Always by her husband's side, she took the role of the Rabbi's wife to heart and was his partner in all lifecycle events for their congregations. With a quiet strength, she nurtured her family, built many deep friendships, and created a life of meaning. She loved reading, traveling and exploring new cultures, and serving as a gracious hostess for family and friends. Her warm smile and sparkling eyes brought joy and comfort to all who knew her. Janice was predeceased in death by her parents, Emily and Sidney Kohl. She is survived by her husband, Rabbi David A. Baylinson; children, Ilene Baylinson, Peter Baylinson, Linda Levy (Bert), Evan Baylinson (Dara); and four grandchildren, Max Levy, Sam Levy, Gordy Baylinson and Zoe Baylinson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Temple, 1589 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 or to Temple Beth Or, 2246 Narrow Lane Rd., Montgomery, AL 36106. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

