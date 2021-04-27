BAXTER, Virginia



Mrs. Virginia S. Baxter, age 94, of Marietta, previously of Sandy Springs, passed away April 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur C. Baxter, after 64 years of marriage.



As a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church for over 60 years, she had served as an Elder, Chief of Session, President of Peachtree Presbyterian Women, Circle Chairman, etc., member of the Memorial Guild, and the Gene and Martha Wilson Sunday School Class. She was awarded Life Membership in Presbyterian Women.



Active in the PTA 25+ years, she was also a member of the Pine Forest Garden Club from 1956.



Survivors are sons Charles and Fran Baxter of Watersound, FL, previously of Marietta, William Baxter of Cumming, daughters Elizabeth Owens of St. Simons Island, and Nancy and Lee Harris of Alamo, GA. Grandchildren are Sarah (and Zach) Jarvis of Berkeley, CA, Graham (and Ada) Owens of St. Simons Island, Charles Chad (and Laura) Baxter of Saint John, IN, Zane (and John) Brumfield of Atlanta, Marshall Harris of Alamo, Tyler (and Louise) of Atlanta, Kaitlyn (and Michael) Robertson of Costa Rica. Greatgrandchildren are Beatrice, Elizabeth, and Henry Jarvis of Berkeley, CA, Arthur, Ansel, Asa Owens of St. Simons Island, JC and Brady Baxter of Saint John, IN, Georgia, Arthur, and Virginia Brumfield of Atlanta, and Makai Joseph Robertson of Costa Rica.



There will be a private family graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park. Service will be held Wednesday April 28. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to your favorite charity.



