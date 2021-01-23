BARTMAN, Marilyn



Marilyn Bartman, 89, passed away January 18, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years Gilbert Bartman, father Henry Klatz, mother Betty Klatz, brother Stanley Klatz, daughter Leslie Bartman and grandson Skylar Yancey. Marilyn is survived by her daughters Michelle Kendrick and Stacee Flanagan (Terry), son Neil Bartman (Crissy), three grandchildren, Andrea Jones (Hans), Kelly Walters (Grady) and Brandon Weir (Lauren), and six great-grandchildren. Marilyn was the loving wife of an Air Force veteran and had a successful career in the jewelry business for many years. Her quick wit and beautiful spirit will be missed by her friends and family. The family is grateful to The Mann House Cumming for their excellent care of Marilyn. A private graveside service will be held for family only due to current health concerns. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Atlanta Humane Society (atlantahumane.org) or MARR Addiction Treatment Centers (marrinc.org) in Marilyn's name.



