BARRETT, Beulah Naomi



B. Naomi Barrett of Dacula, Georgia passed away peacefully Nov. 7, 2021. She was 97 years old. She was a lifelong career person working in business but her primary career was with Mary Kay Cosmetics for 50 years. She was a top sales director and won several beautiful pink Cadillac's. Her other love was ballroom dancing. She was an overall 2006 Grand Champion of the United States Pro/Am Ballroom Dance Championships. She was very accomplished rising to the most advanced Gold Star level traveling all over the US and the world enjoying her hobby. She was much loved by her dance family. Naomi's husband, Bartow (Bart) Barrett preceded her in death in 1989. Also, her son, Olen Chalmers Andrews, Jr died in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Steinway and son-in-law, William Steinway, three grandchildren. Keith Steinway, David Steinway, Diana Steinway plus one great grandson three great granddaughters and one great - great granddaughter.

