BARNETT, Penelope "Penny"



Penelope "Penny" Barnett died on September 2, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held at The Cathedral of St. Philip on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at one o'clock in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cathedral of St. Philip, Endowment Fund, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



