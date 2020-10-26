BARNETT, Sr., Dr. George D.



Dr. George D. Barnett, Sr, age 75, of Ellijay, GA passed on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born July 22, 1945 in Birmingham, AL to his late parents Oral George and Sybil Elizabeth (Ramey) Barnett. George was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend to numerous people throughout the world. He worked diligently for the Lord as a pastor and missionary for 49 years. George pastored the following churches: Kent Baptist Church, Olive Springs Baptist Church, Rose Lane Baptist Church, Noonday Baptist Church, Tattnall Square Baptist Church, Mountaintown Baptist Church. George worked for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board for 25 years serving as the Area Associational Missionary and Mission Resource Consultant. During this time, he served as Interim Pastor in numerous churches across Northern Georgia. George also taught for New Orleans Seminary Campus in Marietta, GA. George had a passion for missions, and loved equipping churches to share Christ both locally and globally. His priority was love of family second only to his love of God. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7). George was preceded in death by his brother David Barnett and sister Linda Turner. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Mountaintown Baptist Church with Rev. John D. Barnett, and Rev. Charles Drummond. Pallbearers will be Todd Campbell, Fred Beasley, Matt Coleman, Dylan Westbrook, Justin Burney, and Colby Westbrook. Visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Logan Funeral Home. George is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Toni (Odom) Barnett, sons George D. Barnett, Jr (Bo) and Donna Barnett, of Oxford, GA, John D. and Rebekah Barnett, of Louisville, KY, granddaughters Hannah, Rachel, and Sarah Barnett, grandsons Dylan and Phyllis Westbrook, Colby and Ashley Westbrook, great-grandson Levi George Barnett, sister Tenny Wade, of Guntersville, AL and multiple nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Mountaintown Baptist Church Mission Fund in memory of George at P.O. Box 240 Ellijay, GA 30540. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com . The Mountaintown Baptist Church will stream the funeral service of Rev. George Barnett on this address: www.christainworldmedia.com/live/his/1703/1653/master.m3u8, at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020. We encourage everyone to tune in. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel in charge of arrangements.

