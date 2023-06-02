X

Barnes, Gene

Obituaries
BARNES, Gene Marshall

Memorial Services for Gene Marshall Barnes, of Stone Mountain, will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Mount Welcome Baptist Church, 581 Parker Avenue, Decatur, Georgia 30032. Reverend Aaron Robinson, Pastor and Officiant and Minister Reginald Swilley, Eulogist. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife of 55 years, Jannie T. Barnes; three daughters, Ericka, Sherrie, and Jamie (Tony Fowler); one grandson, Elgin; two great-grandsons, Jaion and Delijah; a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

