BALTHASER, Donald



January 25, 1934 -



March 27, 2021







Donald Earl Balthaser was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on January 25, 1934 to Herbert and Mary Francis Balthaser. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Business. While attending Penn State, Donald played football as the Center and was the Team Captain in 1954. After graduating, he went into the Air Force where he would later retire as a Captain. Shortly after, he accepted a position with Bulova Watch Company and retired after 52 years.



Donald went on to marry the love of his life, Margaret Thiaut of Atlanta, Georgia. He was a loving father and dedicated family man. Donald is survived by his children, Donald Earl Balthaser Jr. of Maui, Hawaii and Dean Allen Balthaser and wife Ginger Balthaser of Cumming, Georgia, his grandchildren Bryce Balthaser and Ryanne Balthaser both of Cumming, Georgia and his siblings, Eugene Balthaser of Greenland, New Hampshire and Ruth Deysher of Reading, Pennsylvania.



Donald will always be remembered for his love of this country and the love he so deeply felt for his family and the light that he brought into this world. He was strong, honest, hardworking and had an overwhelming sense of kindness for all.



A service is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM, Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084.



