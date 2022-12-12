ajc logo
Balis, Earle

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BALIS, Earle D.

Earle D. Balis, 97, of Atlanta, died December 9, 2022. Mr. Balis was born in Philadelphia on August 26, 1925. He grew up in Charleston, SC and in 1947 graduated from the University of Georgia. Mr. Balis served in the Air Force during World War II as a B-25 navigator and in the Korean War as a B-29 pilot. After his service he had a 30-year career as a captain with Eastern Airlines and retired in 1985. Earle was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara S. Balis; and is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lauren B. and Michael P. Dillon; and grandchildren, Jake P. Dillon and Barbara Rose Dillon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Renegade Paws Rescue. Services were held privately.




