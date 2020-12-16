Bales, Eugene C.

BALES, Jr., PhD, Eugene C.



Eugene C. Bales, Jr. PhD, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was born to Eugene Carlston and Florence Cox Bales on April 27, 1937 in the family home in Inman Park. He lived the remainder of his life in that home.



Eugene was educated in the Atlanta Public Schools: Moreland Elementary and Wm. A. Bass High School; Oglethorpe University (AB); University of Georgia (BS); Georgia State University (PhD). His professional life was spent with the Atlanta Public Schools: Teacher at Southwest High, System coordinator of Teacher/Staff Development and, at his retirement in 1996, Director of Personnel. During this time, he was awarded three Fulbright Fellowships: West Africa, 1974, Brazil 1978, and in 1980 was selected by the U. S. Department of State and Fulbright to be one of fourteen educators sent as the first Exchange Scholars to the Peoples Republic of China in accord with the Nixon Agreement of 1972.



Dr. Bales was an adventurous traveler visiting, along with his travel companion, Boon Boonyapat, over 118 countries, many for multiple trips. He enjoyed history and seeing the cultures of other peoples and trying their foods. As a result of these interests, he was active in the North Avenue Presbyterian Church and especially the Internationals Class. He participated in several mission trips to Kenya and Thailand.



Eugene was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, John "Jackie" Austin Bales. He is survived by his sister, Avary Bales, his longtime friend and traveling companion Boon Boonyapat; two nieces, Sherry Avary Chadwick (Stevie) and Marilyn D. Bales; nephews Vince Holcomb (Dina), and Eric Jason Bales; several great nieces and nephews; one great, great nephew and a large extended family spread from Atlanta to California and around the world.



The remains will be cremated and interred in Historic Oakland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 19th at 10:00 a.m. at A.S. Turner Funeral Home Decatur. Visitation will be held on December 17th and 18th from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Avenue Presbyterian Church, 607 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 30308, or to your favorite house of Worship.

