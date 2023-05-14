BAILLIE, Marilyn



Marilyn "Lyn" Eleanor Sullivan Baillie, age 89 of Austell, passed away May 8, 2023. Lyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, James "Jim" Edward Baillie; parents, Andrew and Margaret Sullivan; aunt, Eleanor Ackerman. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Ervin of Ringgold; daughter and son-in-law, Kate and Kurt Miller of Sandy Springs; grandchildren, Spencer James Ervin; Logan James Miller; Baillie Grace Miller. Lyn lived a full and joyous life filled with love, laughter, faith and countless blessings of precious family and friends. Her love and care for her community was felt and treasured by all. Whether she was planning a spectacular soiree for friends and family, establishing and leading the Presbyterian Village Hospitality Committee, or loving on the staff that became extended family, Lyn never knew a stranger. She was truly one of a kind. Her living room was always open to anyone to come share a story, a yellow pad planning session, a laugh, and kindness from her. Simply put, everyone always left feeling fuller, warmer and happier than when they arrived. Her greatest treasure was when she had time with her girls, son-in-law and her pride and joy grandchildren. Nana would beam in their presence, and they were better because of her love. The best wife, mom and Nana anyone could hope for, we love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around your neck, to infinity. A private graveside service will be held 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton. A memorial service to celebrate Lyn's life will be held Thursday June 1, 11:00 AM at the Presbyterian Village Center, Austell, with Reverend Chris Moore-Keish officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Lyn's name to the Charles A. Henderson Memorial Cancer Fund at Piedmont Cancer Institute, Attn: Greg Bell, COO Piedmont Cancer Institute, 1800 Howell Mill Road, Suite 800, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell.

