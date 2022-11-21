BAILEY, Lyndall Faye



Lyndall Faye Bailey, age 71 of Sandy Springs, GA passed away on November 18, 2022 at Somerby Senior Living. She was born on August 1, 1951 in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of James Lester and Virginia Deason Bailey.



Lyn was a 1969 graduate of Forest Park Senior High School after which she attended Clayton State and the University of Georgia. In 1970 Lyn began what would be a long productive career with AT&T in Atlanta. She retired in 2018 as a Communications Technician at the 51 Ivy St. operations facility. For many years Lyn was actively involved in the Azalea Chapter of AT&T Pioneers where she served as treasurer. Woodworking, crocheting and cross stitching were hobbies that she enjoyed, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her 14 nieces and nephews and helping her friends. Lyn was a very dedicated and valuable employee at AT&T for 48 years. She was generous with her time and resources to many charities in the area including In Touch Ministries and Habitat for Humanity.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia Bailey. She is survived by Anne Ridenhour of Palm Coast, Florida; Debbie Hill and her husband, Tim of Baytown, Texas; Paul Bailey of Columbus, Georgia; John Bailey of Dallas, Texas; Allan Bailey of Birmingham, Alabama; 14 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Tara Garden Chapel Funeral Home located at 681 North Ave. in Jonesboro GA. Dr. Timothy Hill presiding. Interment will take place at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Atlanta Mission.

