ajc logo
X

Bailey, Lyndall

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAILEY, Lyndall Faye

Lyndall Faye Bailey, age 71 of Sandy Springs, GA passed away on November 18, 2022 at Somerby Senior Living. She was born on August 1, 1951 in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of James Lester and Virginia Deason Bailey.

Lyn was a 1969 graduate of Forest Park Senior High School after which she attended Clayton State and the University of Georgia. In 1970 Lyn began what would be a long productive career with AT&T in Atlanta. She retired in 2018 as a Communications Technician at the 51 Ivy St. operations facility. For many years Lyn was actively involved in the Azalea Chapter of AT&T Pioneers where she served as treasurer. Woodworking, crocheting and cross stitching were hobbies that she enjoyed, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her 14 nieces and nephews and helping her friends. Lyn was a very dedicated and valuable employee at AT&T for 48 years. She was generous with her time and resources to many charities in the area including In Touch Ministries and Habitat for Humanity.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia Bailey. She is survived by Anne Ridenhour of Palm Coast, Florida; Debbie Hill and her husband, Tim of Baytown, Texas; Paul Bailey of Columbus, Georgia; John Bailey of Dallas, Texas; Allan Bailey of Birmingham, Alabama; 14 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Tara Garden Chapel Funeral Home located at 681 North Ave. in Jonesboro GA. Dr. Timothy Hill presiding. Interment will take place at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Atlanta Mission.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tara Garden Chapel

681 Highway 138 SE

Jonesboro, GA

30236

Editors' Picks

5 shootings leave 3 dead, 3 injured within 26 hours across city10h ago

Credit: Chris Seward

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over No. 13 North Carolina
10h ago

1 dead, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits group standing on I-20 shoulder
10h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Roster depth pays off again for GSU in win over UNC-Asheville
4h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Roster depth pays off again for GSU in win over UNC-Asheville
4h ago

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 2023
The Latest

Brown, Rudolph
Bailey, Arthur
1h ago
Arledge, Charles
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
TV best bets with Trevor Noah, ‘Wednesday,’ Lizzo, Jeff Dunham, Omari Hardwick
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top