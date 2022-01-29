Hamburger icon
Bailey, Carolyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAILEY, Carolyn

Carolyn Bailey, age 93 of Redan, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Born in Decatur, on Thursday, August 9, 1928, she was the daughter of the late L. Paul and Bessie Lawson Bailey; she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Irene B. Winter and Louise B. Lunsford. Carolyn worked at Ft. McPherson as an accountant and also the Atlanta Post Office.

Surviving are brother, Paul Bailey of Redan; nephews, Jeff Lunsford of Lawrenceville and Dr. Marvin (Holly) Winter of Atlanta; and great-nephew Merritt Winter of Atlanta.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Melwood Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Dunn officiating. Family will receive friends at Wages and Sons Stone Mountain Chapel, 1040 Main Street, Stone Mountain, Georgia from 1:00 PM to 1:50 PM. Online condolences can be viewed at www.wagesandsons.com




Funeral Home Information

Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Stone Mountain Chapel

1040 Main Street

Stone Mountain, GA

30083

