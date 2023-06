BAGGETT, Patricia Robin



Patricia Robin Baggett, 61, a lifelong resident of Douglasville, passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2023, in Saginaw, Michigan.



Services to be held at Saint Julian's Episcopal Church, Douglasville, Georgia, on June 21, 2023 at 10 AM.



