AUSTIN, Linda



Linda McClain Austin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Brevard, North Carolina at age 84, in the loving company of her family.



She was born in Brownsville, Texas on August 26, 1938, to A.H. and Beatrice McClain. Raised in Coral Gables, Florida, she spent many summers with her beloved Mimi and Popum in Tampa. Linda graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1956, where she loved to dance and perform with the drill team. The dance continued during her years at Emory University where she was also the first president of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She graduated in 1960 with a BA in English.



While at Emory, Linda met John S. Austin, Jr. whom she married in 1962. A natural educator, Linda taught for many years in Atlanta, finishing her career at Druid Hills High School, where she was also the yearbook advisor and theater club sponsor. During her time at Druid Hills, Linda was honored with numerous awards including Teacher of the Year. She also led the renovation and rededication of the school's theater to honor playwright and alumnus Alfred Uhry. Her work with the Lost Boys of Sudan in Atlanta and Rise & Shine after school program in Brevard exemplified her generosity of spirit and love for education.



In 2003, Linda and John moved to Brevard, North Carolina to be close to children and grandchildren who were migrating that way. They moved into a red brick home on Main Street that reminded Linda of her Mimi's home in Tampa, Florida. Linda loved teaching Shakespeare and poetry, red poppies and geraniums, bright colors like the turquoise of the Southwest and coral of an ocean sunset, good books, traveling with John and the family, the theater, family gatherings, and witty banter. Being a mom and Mimi were her most prized accomplishments. For Linda, there was no such thing as "other people's children." They were all her own. She established years-long relationships with those she taught and mentored. Young people, students, friends of her children, the Lost Boys, and others could often be found visiting the house sharing life stories or asking advice. She treasured those times.



Survivors include her husband of 61 years, John; brother Murray (Mary Sue); children Sean (Laureen), Kimberley, and Cameron (Rachael); grandchildren Nathaniel, Samantha, Jessica, Kendrick, Leah, and Willow; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at the Unitarian Universalists of Transylvania County in Brevard, NC on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM and a reception with friends and family will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the children's services charity of your choice.



Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com







Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.

