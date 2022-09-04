ajc logo
ATWOOD, Kenneth

Kenneth "Kenny" Atwood passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home in Marietta after a three-year battle with cancer.

He was born in 1964 in Alexandria, Egypt, and lived overseas for the first 18 years of his life. His father, Douglas, worked as a CARE Country Director for 28 years. Douglas's assignments took his family around the world, and Kenny grew up in Algeria, Malaysia, India, Honduras, Colombia, and Afghanistan. He graduated from high school at the American Embassy School in New Delhi, India.

Kenny attended college at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas, and earned a B.A. in Journalism at Kennesaw State University, Georgia. He moved to Atlanta in 1989 and enjoyed a long and successful career at CNN until 2016, where he worked as a video editor for CNN, Headline News, and CNN International. Among the shows for which he edited video were Larry King Live and Crossfire.

In his spare time, he worked on many personal video projects and produced DVDs as mementos for family and friends. He also loved to read, travel, be with friends, play sports like tennis and softball, play fantasy sports, and enjoy life to the fullest. He was also renowned for providing a loving home over the years to about a dozen dogs previously suffering from abuse or neglect. One of his true gifts was doing what he could to make others' lives better.

Kenny's greatest passion in his final years was the sport of pickleball. Not only did he play the game exceptionally well, but he also coordinated tournaments and events around Atlanta, and video recorded countless matches and posted them on his YouTube channel. His talent at this increasingly popular sport took him to tournaments around the country, including the National Pickleball Championships in California, where he won a silver medal in his division.

He is survived by his mother Francine, his brother Eric and his sister Monique. As was his wish, a memorial service will be held at Court 1 in Shaw Park in Marietta (his favorite pickleball court) on September 9.

Donations can be made in Kenny's honor to CARE, Inc. and to the ASPCA.

