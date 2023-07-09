ATTKISSON, Jerry



Jerry Barden Attkisson, age 81, died peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in hospice at Vernon Springs Senior Living in Atlanta. He had long suffered from depression which dramatically worsened over the past 10 years and eventually led to his physical decline. Jerry was born on November 30, 1941, to Marguerite and Pete Attkisson. He spent his childhood in south Richmond, VA, where he loved shopping at the Army surplus store and playing soldier in the woods with his almost-twin brother. In the early 1950s, the family moved to Kinston, NC, where Jerry attended Grainger High School and graduated as president of the student body. His summers were spent boating on the Neuse River and as a counselor at Camp Sea Gull. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wake Forest University where he was Consul of Sigma Chi fraternity. It was at Wake Forest that he met his wife, Sylvia Strickland of Dunn, NC. Jerry experienced his first bout of depression during his third year at Duke Law School and had to drop out before completing his degree. A move to Atlanta launched him into the brokerage business. He later started a real estate investment company, the FJB Corporation, early investors in Midtown Atlanta. He had many passions. He loved to write and took great pleasure during a stint publishing a monthly column, "Metro Man," in Atlanta INtown newspaper. He enjoyed driving around town in his yellow 1972 Cutlass convertible. Travel was another: he and Sylvia had many far-flung adventures, especially parties hosted in Europe and South America by a German friend they met during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Jerry enjoyed sailing his boat Flaneur, and he chronicled great stories of hair-raising adventures with his friends who, amazingly, remained his friends after finally making it back safely to dry land. Jerry liked everything about food. He even liked grocery shopping, celebrating his 78th birthday at a favorite Kroger. He loved cooking for Sylvia and friends. He was a great conversationalist, whether at a dinner party or just chatting with old and new friends. His sincere interest in someone's—anyone's—life story inevitably made them feel good about themselves. Jerry loved to have fun. His Halloween celebrations were well known in Ansley Park and eventually drew the attention of local TV news. He liked nothing better than bringing joy to those around him. Jerry's survivors include Sylvia, his wife of 57 years; and his sister, Marguerite Braddy and her husband, Dr. Jeff Braddy, of Wilmington, NC. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Dr. Wayne Page Attkisson of Edenton, NC, whose wife, Margaret, survives him; and Ronald Lee Attkisson, of Atlanta. There will be no service, and burial of Jerry's ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Sylvia suggests looking for an opportunity to "pay it forward," something Jerry enjoyed doing—in a fast-food restaurant line, for instance—or perhaps offering someone in need a random act of kindness.



