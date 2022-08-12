ARTIS, Lottie Mae



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Lottie Mae Artis will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Murray Cascade Chapel. Interment Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble in chapel at 10:30 AM. Edward Artis Sr.; her 2 sons, Edward Artis Jr. (Darian) and Lorenzo Van Artis (Kim); grandson, Jayden Artis; her brother, James "Bo-Pete" Bowman Sr. (preceded her in death); her sisters, Annie Thelma Hawes, Rev. Dr. Shirley A. Griffin, and Retha M. Brown; cousin/sister, Delois Crosse; brother-In-law, Frederick T. Artis (Bettye J.); sister-in-law, Dolores Coward and Melba Artis; her nieces and nephews, Janice Poole, Yvonne "Twiney" Simpson, James "Boonie" Bowman, Jr., Ansylene (Angie) Mitchell, Eugene "Geno" Bowman, Kevin Ripley, Robert Demetrius Griffin, Lydia McNeil (Vernel), Shiretta Griffin, Deborah C. Thompson (Joseph), Sandra Talley, Thomas Brown, Brenda Lewis, Tamara Dawkins, Alishia Morgan, Fericka Key, Nadia Artis, Donald Bynum, Toshia Artis, Adayan Artis; a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins, spiritual children and friends. Public Viewing will be held on Friday from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285) 404-349-3000 mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing: www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



