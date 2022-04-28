ARGENDELI, Catherine "Kay"



It is with great sadness and heartache we announce the loss of the matriarch of our family, our mother, Catherine (Kay/Nini) Papadakis Argendeli at the age of ninety-two. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nick, her parents, Emmanuel and Maria Papadakis, siblings Christina, Stanley, and Dean and cherished sister-in-law Sophie. She is survived by her children: Bill (Sheila), Jim (Cindy) and Maria (Mark); grandchildren: Walker, Joshua, Alicia, And Evangelia; nieces and nephews: Emmanuel (Maria), Ted (Carole), and Aggie (Fernando), Beverly (Jerry), Gregory, and Janene; and loved ones Teppi, Barbara and Coryn; and beloved cats and dogs: Miki, Omelet, Turbo, and Ruckus.



Visitation will be Friday, April 29 from 11:00am to 11:30am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Clairmont Road NE Atlanta. Funeral begins immediately after in the sanctuary. Interment to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, Georgia. The service will be live-streamed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Kay.



