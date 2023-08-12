Andrews, Bsrbara

ANDREWS (BROWN), Barbara Jean

Our dear mother, Ms. Barbara Jean Andrews, age 81, of Greensboro, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, of natural causes.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra and Bridget Andrews; brothers, Frank and Whitfield Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Barbara Jean Andrews lived a beautiful life. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle nature, her love of life, and her generous heart. She provided comfort and solace while asking little in return. Anyone that truly knew her, knew she was a loving person with a big heart and an everlasting spirit. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

We take comfort in knowing that Barbara Jean Andrews has joined her heavenly family and gained her wings, and is now at peace.

