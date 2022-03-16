ANDERSON, Marianna



Marianna Norton Anderson, 71, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on March 14, 2022.



Marianna was born on October 20, 1950, in Charlotte, NC, and grew up in Atlanta. She graduated from David Lipscomb University and worked at BellSouth for over a decade. In 1979, she married Eric, the love of her life.



While Marianna dedicated her professional life to bookkeeping for a wide range of non-profit organizations and volunteered countless hours for Networks Cooperative Ministry, her greatest joy was her role as mother to Emily and Meredith and grandmother to Bennett, Deacon, and Vivie. She adored time with her family on Tybee Island, cherished her loving sister and friends, and cheered loudest for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Her kind and gentle spirit will be deeply missed.



Marianna was preceded in death by her father and her mother. She is survived by her husband, Eric; her daughters; Emily Breite and Meredith Moot, her sister Margaret Seagraves, and her grandchildren; Bennett, Deacon and Vivienne.



A memorial service will be held at Northlake Church of Christ in Tucker, GA, where Marianna was a life-long member, on Sunday, March 20, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Networks Cooperative Ministry at www.networkscoop.org/donate.



