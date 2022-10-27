ajc logo
X

Almand, Charles

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ALMAND, Charles Hubert

Funeral services for Charles Hubert Almand of Lawrenceville, Georgia, retired owner of Georgia Blue Print Company will be TODAY at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 27 at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, Gwinnett Chapel in Lawrenceville, Georgia with burial in East View Cemetery in Conyers, Georgia. Rev. Larry Wynn and Rev. Richard Sims will officiate. Mr. Almand passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Tuesday, October 25. Mr. Almand retired in 1992 from The Georgia Blue Print Company where he had worked since 1956. He was Vice President and Treasurer before being elected President in 1981. He was previously employed by The Lockheed Corporation. Mr. Almand was born November 10, 1928 in Bacon County, Georgia to William Albert Almand and Alma Brooks Almand. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1948-1951 on the Berlin Airlift. He attended Abraham Baldwin College and The University of Georgia, Atlanta Division. Mr. Almand was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula, Georgia. He was active in the Flock Sunday School Class and Sunday and Thursday men's prayer groups and served on committees. He was a former member of Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur, Georgia and was active in Sunday School and committee work, Briarcliff Baptist Church Atlanta, active in Sunday School, deacon, committee work and Scott Boulevard Baptist Church in Decatur, Georgia, active deacon, Sunday School and committee work. He had been a member of The University of Georgia Bulldog Club since 1954. He was a former member of The Downtown Kiwanis Club of Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta Lions Club, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Central Atlanta, Progress, Southeastern Reprographics Association, and International Reprographics Association. Mr. Almand's loving wife of 48 years preceded him in death on April 17, 2001. Five brothers and one sister preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons: Donald Kelly Almand and his wife, Jennifer Carey Almand of Snellville, Georgia, Matthew Charles Almand of Seffner, Florida; one daughter: Elizabeth Almand Findley and her husband, Ernest Eugene Findley Jr. of Lawrenceville, Georgia; nine grandchildren: Megan Almand and husband, Justin Vozzolo, Anna Findley Baker and husband, John Baker, Lauren Almand, Katie Almand Lee and husband, Harrison Lee, Farrah Findley, Reid Almand, Will Findley, Elizabeth Almand Gannon and husband, Alex Gannon and Emily Repella; four great-granddaughters: Tinsley Almand, Joanna Lorren, Logan Lee, and Tatum Lee; one great-grandson: Roland Baker; one sister: Nell Almand Cobb of Aniston, Alabama; a very special friend: Beverly Burton Tye of Snellville, Georgia; and a host of nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to The Hebron Baptist Church: P.O. Box 279, Dacula, Georgia or The Georgia Baptist Children's Home, Palmetta, Georgia 30268. Wages & Sons Funeral Home 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia. 770-277-4550

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Gwinnett Chapel

1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.wagesandsons.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial
8h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fundraising ‘superstar,’ J Batt brings wide skill set to Georgia Tech
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fundraising ‘superstar,’ J Batt brings wide skill set to Georgia Tech
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s offense looks to improve going into Saturday vs. Florida State
11h ago
The Latest

Alexander, Dorothy
1h ago
Seats, Robert
1h ago
Martin, Richard
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Resources to help you prepare for Election Day in Georgia
7h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Get Georgia-Florida out of Jacksonville
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top