ALMAND, Charles Hubert



Funeral services for Charles Hubert Almand of Lawrenceville, Georgia, retired owner of Georgia Blue Print Company will be TODAY at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 27 at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, Gwinnett Chapel in Lawrenceville, Georgia with burial in East View Cemetery in Conyers, Georgia. Rev. Larry Wynn and Rev. Richard Sims will officiate. Mr. Almand passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Tuesday, October 25. Mr. Almand retired in 1992 from The Georgia Blue Print Company where he had worked since 1956. He was Vice President and Treasurer before being elected President in 1981. He was previously employed by The Lockheed Corporation. Mr. Almand was born November 10, 1928 in Bacon County, Georgia to William Albert Almand and Alma Brooks Almand. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1948-1951 on the Berlin Airlift. He attended Abraham Baldwin College and The University of Georgia, Atlanta Division. Mr. Almand was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula, Georgia. He was active in the Flock Sunday School Class and Sunday and Thursday men's prayer groups and served on committees. He was a former member of Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur, Georgia and was active in Sunday School and committee work, Briarcliff Baptist Church Atlanta, active in Sunday School, deacon, committee work and Scott Boulevard Baptist Church in Decatur, Georgia, active deacon, Sunday School and committee work. He had been a member of The University of Georgia Bulldog Club since 1954. He was a former member of The Downtown Kiwanis Club of Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta Lions Club, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Central Atlanta, Progress, Southeastern Reprographics Association, and International Reprographics Association. Mr. Almand's loving wife of 48 years preceded him in death on April 17, 2001. Five brothers and one sister preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons: Donald Kelly Almand and his wife, Jennifer Carey Almand of Snellville, Georgia, Matthew Charles Almand of Seffner, Florida; one daughter: Elizabeth Almand Findley and her husband, Ernest Eugene Findley Jr. of Lawrenceville, Georgia; nine grandchildren: Megan Almand and husband, Justin Vozzolo, Anna Findley Baker and husband, John Baker, Lauren Almand, Katie Almand Lee and husband, Harrison Lee, Farrah Findley, Reid Almand, Will Findley, Elizabeth Almand Gannon and husband, Alex Gannon and Emily Repella; four great-granddaughters: Tinsley Almand, Joanna Lorren, Logan Lee, and Tatum Lee; one great-grandson: Roland Baker; one sister: Nell Almand Cobb of Aniston, Alabama; a very special friend: Beverly Burton Tye of Snellville, Georgia; and a host of nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to The Hebron Baptist Church: P.O. Box 279, Dacula, Georgia or The Georgia Baptist Children's Home, Palmetta, Georgia 30268. Wages & Sons Funeral Home 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia. 770-277-4550

